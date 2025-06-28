SAILING PARADE IN GERMANYS KIEL DRAWS 170,000 SPECTATORS

Around 170,000 people watched Saturday's Windjammer sailing parade in the northern German port city of Kiel, according to organizers.



This was 20,000 more than last year, a city spokeswoman told dpa, citing the ideal sailing weather as driving the greater numbers at this year's event.



The 82-metre-long training ship Gorch Fock led the way out of the Kieler Förde inlet under full sail, followed by more than 120 others, including 59 traditional sailing ships.



The Gorch Fock returned to her home harbour in time for Kiel Week after a training cruise abroad.



The captain, Elmar Bornkessel, was granted an exemption to sail the 1958-built vessel faster, clocking around 6.5 knots, or around 12 km/h.



The ships set off from the port at around 11 am (0900 GMT) and kept formation between Kiel-Schilksee on the western shore and Laboe on the eastern shore.



People watched the spectacle not only from land, but also from numerous boats on the water. The sailing parade is regarded as the maritime highlight of Kiel Week, which ends on Sunday evening.





