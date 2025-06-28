RUSSIAN COMBAT DRONES KILL 2, WOUND 6 IN ATTACK ON UKRAINES ODESSA

Russian combat drones attacked the southern Ukrainian port city of Odessa overnight killing at least two people and wounding six, including two children aged seven and three, military administrator Oleh Kiper said on Saturday.



One drone struck the upper floors of a 21-storey residential building, causing a fire. After extinguishing the blaze, rescuers discovered the bodies of a married couple in the rubble, Kiper reported.



There were several explosions in the city and fires broke out in several districts, Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov reported.



"Odessa, stay alert. Seek safe places," he wrote early on Saturday morning on the Telegram platform.



The Russian combat drones reportedly approached over the Black Sea. Air defences were activated. Local media published initial videos of fires in the city after the attacks subsided around midnight, though the authenticity of these videos could not be verified.



