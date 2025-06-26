Germany calls on Iran to continue cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on Thursday called on Iran to continue its cooperation with the UN's nuclear watchdog to prevent a new escalation in its conflict with Israel.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Berlin with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand, Wadephul emphasized that Iran must clearly demonstrate to the world that it is not pursuing nuclear weapons.

"The Iranian parliament's decision to suspend cooperation with the IAEA is a completely wrong signal. I call on the Iranian government to reverse this path," Wadephul said, adding that the current window of opportunity with the ceasefire must be effectively utilized to find a diplomatic solution.

"It's a great relief that the ceasefire between Iran and Israel is holding. Because only with a ceasefire we can now embark on the path to diplomacy," the minister stressed.

"The leadership in Tehran must finally state, clearly and transparently, that Iran is not seeking a nuclear weapon. This is the common position of the E3 (Germany, France, the UK) and the United States," he added.

On Wednesday, Iran's parliament passed a bill to suspend cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog, according to the state-affiliated Nournews.

The legislation, which still requires approval from the unelected Guardian Council to become law, would make future inspections by the IAEA subject to authorization by Iran's Supreme National Security Council.

Israel launched airstrikes on several sites across Iran on June 13, including military and nuclear facilities, alleging that Tehran was on the verge of producing a nuclear bomb, a claim vehemently denied by Iran.

While Iran launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes, the US joined the conflict by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites on Sunday.

After 12 days of aerial combat between the two regional arch-foes, Trump on Monday announced a ceasefire between Israel and Iran to end their conflict