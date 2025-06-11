EU, Bosnia and Herzegovina sign agreement on border guard operations

The European Union and Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday signed an agreement on the operational deployment of the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex) in the Balkan country.

The agreement was signed in Brussels by Borjana Kristo, chair of the Bosnia and Herzegovina Cabinet, and Magnus Brunner, European commissioner for home affairs and migration.

Under the agreement, Frontex will be able to support Bosnian authorities in border management, including joint operations with border police to tackle irregular migration and cross-border crime.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Brunner welcomed the close cooperation during the process of negotiating the pact and highlighted it as part of broader EU efforts in the Western Balkans. He noted a 95% decrease in irregular border crossings along the route since 2022, attributing it to joint initiatives with regional partners.

Brunner also stressed that the agreement strengthens shared responsibility for effective border management and security in Europe. He underlined the role of Frontex personnel in document checks, surveillance, and combating human smuggling at Bosnia and Herzegovina's borders and airports.

Bosnia and Herzegovina has been an EU candidate country since December 2022, the same month an EU Action Plan on the Western Balkans was reached.

Following the ceremony, Kristo and Brunner held a bilateral meeting to discuss regional security and migration challenges in Southeastern Europe.





