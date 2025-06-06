US General Alexus Grynkewich to take top NATO command

Air Force General Alexus Grynkewich has been nominated as NATO's new supreme allied commander in Europe (SACEUR), the US announced on Thursday.



Grynkewich will take over the top alliance role from US Army General Christopher Cavoli in a ceremony in Mons, Belgium, later in the year.



The role will make Grynkewich primarily responsible for planning and executing military measures to defend the alliance. He also commands US forces during any conflict in Europe.



Currently the Joint Staff's director for operations, Grynkewich is the principal military advisor to US President Donald Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.



He has also served as an instructor pilot, weapons officer and operational test pilot.



NATO's first SACEUR was Dwight Eisenhower, appointed in 1950, before he became US president.

