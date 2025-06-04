UN rights chief urges action on mass graves, abuse sites in Libya

The UN human rights chief expressed shock Wednesday about revelations of severe human rights violations at official and unofficial detention facilities run by the Stabilization Support Apparatus (SSA) in Tripoli, Libya.

Volker Turk urged the immediate sealing of the sites and independent, impartial and transparent investigations.

"Our worst held fears are being confirmed: dozens of bodies have been discovered at these sites, along with the discovery of suspected instruments of torture and abuse, and potential evidence of extrajudicial killings," Turk said in a statement, urging Libyan authorities to preserve evidence and ensure accountability.

The findings support longstanding reports by the UN Support Mission in Libya and the former UN Independent Fact-Finding Mission. Turk noted that Libya's forensic authorities have reportedly not been granted access to exhume remains, despite having a mandate.

From May 18 - 21, the UN human rights office received credible information about the discovery of 10 charred bodies at the SSA's Abu Salim headquarters and 67 bodies stored in refrigerators at the Abu Salim and Al Khadra hospitals, according to the statement. A burial site was also reportedly found at the SSA-run Tripoli Zoo.

Turk had concerns that disturbing images from the sites had circulated on social media and urged respect for the dignity of victims and their families.

He condemned the use of unnecessary force during protests that erupted after the killing of SSA leader Abdul Ghani al-Kikli, which led to clashes, civilian deaths and the destruction of public infrastructure.

The human rights chief welcomed the attorney general's announcement of two investigative committees but stressed that all violations, including al-Kikli's killing, must be independently investigated.

"I call on all responsible political and security actors in the country to use their leadership and authority to protect and fulfill the human rights of all Libyans," he said.