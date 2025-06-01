UK bans single-use vapes to tackle youth vaping and environmental waste

The UK government has enacted a nationwide ban on single-use vapes, effective June 1, 2025, aiming to curb youth vaping and reduce environmental harm.

"The new crackdown makes it illegal to sell single-use vapes at corner shops and supermarkets, putting an end to their alarming rise in school playgrounds and the avalanche of rubbish flooding the nation's streets," the government said in a statement.

According to the statement, the move aims to curb the flood of litter on the nation's streets and protect young people from nicotine addiction.

It said that traders who disregard the rules will face a fine of £200 ($270) for the first offense, with all products to be seized. Repeat offenses could lead to an unlimited fine or even jail time.