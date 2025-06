Civic Coalition presidential candidate, Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski reacts to the exit polls of the second round of presidential election, during the election evening, in Warsaw, Poland, June 1, 2025. (REUTERS Photo)

Liberal candidate Rafal Trzaskowski is leading with 50.3% in the Polish presidential elections, early exit polls showed Sunday night.

Populist, conservative candidate Karol Nawrocki gathered 49.7%, according to the poll by Ipsos, conducted for broadcasters of TVP, Polsat News and TVN.

The poll also revealed the turnout rate as 72.8%, a historic record.