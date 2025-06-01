Fire at Hamburg hospital kills at least 3, dozens more injured

Three people have died in a fire at a hospital in the northern German city of Hamburg, officials said on Sunday.More than 50 people were injured, 16 of them seriously, a fire department spokesman told dpa.The fire broke out on the ground floor of the Marien Hospital overnight on Saturday before spreading to the first floor.The fire reportedly broke out in the hospital's geriatric ward, which specializes in the care of elderly patients. How the fire started was initially unclear as was the extent of the damage.Firefighters rescued people through the windows, the spokesman said. Around 160 rescue workers were deployed to the fire.The flames had been extinguished and parts of the building evacuated, the spokesman said.According to its own information, the hospital is one of the largest denominational hospitals in northern Germany. It has about 600 beds and treats approximately 93,000 patients each year.