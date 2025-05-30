Two men drown in rescue attempt at German harbour

A man drowned while trying to rescue an angler who had fallen into the harbour basin in the north-eastern German town of Wolgast, authorities said.



According to witnesses, the 27-year-old angler fell into the water Thursday evening and disappeared beneath the surface, police said.



A group of passers-by saw the incident and a 40-year-old man jumped in to help but also failed to resurface.



Emergency services launched an extensive search operation involving a helicopter, three boats, lifeguards, divers and thermal imaging drones.



After about two and a half hours, police said both men were located and their lifeless bodies were pulled from the water by divers. Neither could be revived.



Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact circumstances of the accident.



