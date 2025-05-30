Russian drone attack targets Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine

The Russian military launched a large-scale drone attack on the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, authorities reported early on Friday.



At least eight people were injured in the attack, including two teenagers, military governor Oleh Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.



The strike, which involved at least eight combat drones, targeted a "municipal enterprise," Mayor Ihor Terekhov said, without providing further details. He added that a major fire broke out on the company premises.



The Russian military has been intensifying its attacks on major Ukrainian cities for several weeks, with civilians bearing the brunt of the violence, which started in February 2022, when Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.



