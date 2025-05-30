At least 8 suspects detained after boat arrival in Australia: Report

At least eight suspects, believed to be from China, were detained by Australian authorities after their boat arrived on the Northern Territory coast, according to local media on Friday.

Six members of the group were discovered by local workers on Tuesday and two more were taken into custody by the Indigenous rangers on Wednesday near the remote Indigenous township of Maningrida, according to ABC News.

However, it is not clear where the arrested people were taken as authorities have not shared any details with the media so far.

The broadcaster, citing sources, claimed that the arrested people were believed to be Chinese nationals who had reached the Australian mainland by sea before being detected.

It is suspected that the detained people were dropped off the Northern Territory coast by an Indonesian fishing vessel, according to the report.

Both the Australian Border Force and Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke declined to comment on the incident.





