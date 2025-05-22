Russia claims downing 105 Ukrainian drones during overnight attacks

Russia on Thursday claimed shooting down 105 Ukrainian drones during overnight attacks on multiple regions of the country amid reports by Moscow of increased drone activity by Kyiv.

According to a Russian Defense Ministry statement, the country's air defense systems intercepted 105 Ukrainian drones between midnight and 5.30 am Moscow time (2100GMT and 0230GMT), 35 of which were downed over the region surrounding the Russian capital.

The statement said Ukrainian drones were also downed in nine other regions, namely Oryol, Kursk, Belgorod, Tula, Kaluga, Voronezh, Lipetsk, Smolensk, and Bryansk.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin on Telegram reported falling debris from the intercepted drones, saying that emergency services are working in the areas where the debris fell.

On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed to have downed more than 300 drones launched by Kyiv.

Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on Russia's claims.





