Poland begins voting in 1st round of presidential election

A woman votes during the first round of Poland's presidential election at a polling station in Warsaw, Poland, May 18, 2025. (REUTERS)

The first round of voting for the Polish presidential election began Sunday at 7 a.m. local time (0500GMT).

Around 29 million eligible voters will elect the successor to President Andrzej Duda, who is ineligible for re-election because of a two-term limit.

Thirteen candidates representing all tendencies of the political spectrum will compete in the first round.

But opinion surveys forecast victory for centrist, pro-European Mayor of Warsaw Rafel Trzaskowski, who is projected to win with more than 30% of the vote.

Trzaskowski, supported by Prime Minister Donald Tusk's Civic Platform party, is expected to be followed by conservative and nationalist candidate Karol Nawrocki, supported by the main opposition Law and Justice party (PiS) with 24 - 24%.

Far-right candidate Slawomir Mentzen, supported by the Confederation of Liberty and Independence will place third by receiving around 12 - 13% of the vote, according to surveys.

If those projections hold true, Poland will have to go to the polls again on June 1 to elect Trzaskowski or Nawrocki as the new president.