Galatasaray clinch Trendyol Super League title after 3-0 victory over Bellona Kayserispor

Galatasaray clinched the Trendyol Super League title two weeks before the season's conclusion, securing the championship with a 3-0 victory over Bellona Kayserispor in the 36th game week. Galatasaray, who defeated Kayserispor 3-0 at home in the 36th gameweek of the Super League, achieved its 3rd consecutive and 25th championship in total.

Published May 18,2025
Galatasaray won another Turkish league title on Sunday and this one was sealed by a goal from its goalkeeper.

Uruguay's goalkeeper, Fernando Muslera converted a penalty in the 89th minute to wrap up a 3-0 victory over Kayserispor that clinched a 25th league championship for Galatasaray.

It moved the team into an unassailable eight-point lead over second-placed Fenerbahçe, managed by Jose Mourinho, with two rounds remaining.