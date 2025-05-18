Galatasaray clinch Trendyol Super League title after 3-0 victory over Bellona Kayserispor

Galatasaray claimed the title two weeks before the end of the season by defeating Bellona Kayserispor 3-0 in the 36th game week of the Trendyol Super League.



Galatasaray won another Turkish league title on Sunday and this one was sealed by a goal from its goalkeeper.



Uruguay's goalkeeper, Fernando Muslera converted a penalty in the 89th minute to wrap up a 3-0 victory over Kayserispor that clinched a 25th league championship for Galatasaray.



It moved the team into an unassailable eight-point lead over second-placed Fenerbahçe, managed by Jose Mourinho, with two rounds remaining.

