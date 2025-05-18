News Diplomacy EU seeks coordination with Trump ahead of Putin call

DPA DIPLOMACY Published May 18,2025

Ahead of anticipated talks between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, the leaders of Britain, France and Germany are seeking a conversation with Trump to coordinate their positions, sources told dpa.



British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz are looking to speak to Trump on Sunday, sources close to the chancellor in Berlin said.



At the Vatican, on the sidelines of Pope Leo XIV's inauguration, Merz held discussions with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, focusing on diplomatic efforts to end Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.



A separate meeting between Merz and US Vice President JD Vance, who also attended the inaugural Mass, did not take place.



Starmer, Macron and Merz have held two recent phone calls with Trump to align their Ukraine strategies. On both occasions, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk joined the discussions. However, he is not expected to participate in this latest round of talks.



The German government sources told dpa that the three leaders have requested to talk to Trump on Sunday evening in Europe.



Trump, in a post on his Truth Social network on Saturday, said he will speak with Putin by phone at 10 am (1400 GMT) on Monday and will speak with Zelensky and some NATO members after that.









