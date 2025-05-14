Italian premier thanks Turkish President Erdoğan for diplomatic efforts to end Ukraine-Russia war

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has expressed gratitude to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for Türkiye's ongoing diplomatic efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

According to a statement released by the Italian Prime Minister's Office, the two leaders spoke by phone on Tuesday evening about the current state of the conflict and the prospects for peace.

"In light of Türkiye's declaration of readiness to host peace talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul, the two leaders discussed diplomatic perspectives and reiterated their support for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine," according to a readout issued following their conversation.

Meloni's appreciation for Türkiye's role in promoting dialogue was also noted in the statement.

"Prime Minister Meloni thanked President Erdoğan for Türkiye's efforts toward a negotiated solution to end the conflict. She reiterated her expectation that, as Ukraine has done, Russia should also respond positively to the invitation for talks at the highest level and accept a full and unconditional 30-day ceasefire that would demonstrate a concrete willingness for peace," it added.

The diplomatic push is the latest to end the war that began in early 2022.

Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed direct talks with Ukraine on Sunday, with support from Türkiye and the US.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed his attendance at negotiations in Türkiye.

Putin has yet to confirm his participation, and US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he may travel to Istanbul if he believes it will be beneficial.

Trump's special envoys, Keith Kellogg and Steve Witkoff, are expected to attend the talks, regardless of whether Trump does.