UK premier vows to reduce net migration 'significantly'

The British prime minister on Monday pledged to "significantly reduce" net migration, saying every area of the current immigration system would be tightened to "take back control."

In his speech on the government's plans to reform the UK's immigration, Keir Starmer said the government will "finally take back control" of the country's borders.

The premier noted that net migration reached nearly 1 million last year, which is equivalent to the population of Birmingham, the second-largest city, calling it: "That is not control, it is chaos."

"I believe we need to reduce immigration significantly," he noted.

According to data, more than 24,000 people with no right to be in the UK have been returned since the Labour Party government came to power in July 2024.

"As this white paper sets out that every area of the immigration system, work, family, and study, will be tightened up so we have more control," said Starmer.

The new measures include raising skill requirements to the degree level, English language requirements, and increasing the time it takes to obtain settled status from five to 10 years.





