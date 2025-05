Russia hit eight Ukrainian settlements near a frontline 220 times during ceasefire, governor of the Zaporizhzhia region Ivan Fedorov said on the Telegram messaging platform early on Friday.

The villages in Zaporizhzhia were hit by 150 drones and 70 artillery rounds in the past 24 hours, he said.

The ceasefire announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin came into force in the early hours of Thursday.