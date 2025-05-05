Finland voices concern over Israeli military expansion in Gaza

Finland's Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen on Monday expressed deep concern over Israel's plans to expand its military operations in Gaza, calling for an immediate return to a ceasefire.

"Deeply concerned about Israeli plans to expand its military operation in Gaza. I once again urge all parties to return to a ceasefire, and Hamas to immediately release the remaining hostages," Valtonen said on X.

She also emphasized the need for humanitarian access, urging Israel to ensure that aid can reach civilians in the blockaded enclave.

"Israel must ensure unimpeded access of humanitarian aid to Gaza," she added.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, Israel's assault on Gaza has left more than 52,500 Palestinians dead and destroyed or damaged an estimated 92% of the enclave's homes. The military has relied heavily on bulldozers, aerial bombardment, and ground detonations, with many homes intentionally torched.

The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The International Court of Justice is also hearing a genocide case against Israel.