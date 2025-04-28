Russia claims it took control of village in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region

Russia on Monday claimed that it took control of a village in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region.

A statement by the Russian Defense Ministry claimed that its forces captured the village of Kamianka, located about 8 kilometers (5 miles) from Ukraine's border with Russia.

The village is situated about 108 kilometers (67 miles) east of the country's second-largest city of Kharkiv, located about 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) from the Russian border, which has been regularly targeted by airstrikes amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on Russia's claim, and independent verification of the claim is difficult due to the ongoing conflict.





