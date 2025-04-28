Russia claims it took control of village in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region

 Contact Us
Russia claimed control of the village of Kamianka in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, about 8 kilometers from the Russian border. Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented, and independent verification of the claim remains challenging due to the ongoing conflict.

Published April 28,2025
Russia on Monday claimed that it took control of a village in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region.

A statement by the Russian Defense Ministry claimed that its forces captured the village of Kamianka, located about 8 kilometers (5 miles) from Ukraine's border with Russia.

The village is situated about 108 kilometers (67 miles) east of the country's second-largest city of Kharkiv, located about 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) from the Russian border, which has been regularly targeted by airstrikes amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on Russia's claim, and independent verification of the claim is difficult due to the ongoing conflict.