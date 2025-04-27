News Europe Two people die riding on roof of suburban Berlin train

Two people die riding on roof of suburban Berlin train

Berlin police announced on Sunday that two people died while riding on the roof of a suburban train. Details regarding the identities of the deceased and the precise circumstances of the incident have not yet been released.

DPA EUROPE Published April 27,2025 Subscribe

Two people died while riding on the roof of a suburban train in Berlin early on Sunday morning, police announced.



No information about the identities of the deceased or the exact circumstances of the incident have been released.



The commuter line network, known in German as the S-Bahn, was restricted in the morning due to the subsequent police operation, leading to delays and train cancellations.



People frequently climb on top of trains in the German capital and try to ride them from the outside, often resulting in serious accidents.



Police repeatedly warn of the dangers that can arise from being on the tracks or travelling in an unauthorized manner.







