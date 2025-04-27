McDonald’s rejects rumors of comeback in Russian market

McDonald's on Saturday rejected reports about its possible return to Russia, saying a recent trademark renewal in the country aims solely to protect its intellectual property, according to a statement shared by the company's Ukraine office on X.

McDonald's said it "remains committed to its values" and noted it exited the Russian market in May 2022 after condemning Russia's military aggression against Ukraine.

"Our intellectual property is among our most valuable assets. McDonald's regularly renews the ownership rights of its trademarks worldwide, even in countries where it no longer operates, to safeguard the brand and prevent third parties from exploiting it," the company said.

McDonald's reaffirmed that its departure reflected its corporate principles, stating: "We stay true to these values."

The company finalized the sale of its business in Russia nearly two years ago, becoming one of the first major international firms to take such action after the start of the war.





