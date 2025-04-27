French police search for suspect in fatal mosque stabbing

French Prime Minister François Bayrou has condemned the fatal stabbing of a Muslim worshipper at a mosque in southern France, as police continue to search for the perpetrator.



Bayrou described the attack as an "Islamophobic disgrace" in a post on X late on Saturday.



"We stand with the victim's loved ones and with the shocked believers," he wrote, emphasizing that authorities are doing everything in their power to find and punish the perpetrator.



A French man in his 20s is said to have stabbed a worshipper in the mosque in La Grand-Combe, north of Montpellier, several times on Friday morning.



He then filmed the victim with his mobile phone, Le Parisien newspaper reported, citing a source familiar with the investigation.



During the attack, the man reportedly shouted insults against Allah.



Surveillance cameras at the mosque filmed the attack. At the time, the victim and the perpetrator were alone in the building, and it was not until mid-morning that other visitors to the prayer hall found the body.



