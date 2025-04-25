Lithuania calls for less regulation on European defense industry

Lithuania called for less regulation on the European defense industry, local media reported on Friday.

"At the European level, we need the same as in Lithuania: simplifying and speeding up decision-making processes, both in public procurement procedures and other areas, so that companies ready to operate can realize their potential as quickly as possible," Economy Minister Lukas Savickas told media following the meeting with European Commission Vice President Stephane Sejourne in Vilnius.

"We must simplify the procedures necessary for the development of such companies and create conditions for the growth of our defense industry," he added.

Sejourne underlined that boosting defense is not within the EU's responsibility, but the European Commission is exploring ways to support the defense industry.

"Member states make the decisions here, but we can contribute to a better regulatory environment. We're working with European Commission member (Andrius) Kubilius, who will propose a simplification package for defence," he said.