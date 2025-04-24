Zelenskyy arrives in South Africa for talks on war with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Pretoria, South Africa early Thursday for talks with President Cyril Ramaphosa on bilateral cooperation, trade and the war with Russia.

Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola welcomed Zelenskyy upon arrival.

According to a government statement, the visit provides the two countries an "opportunity to discuss bilateral relations and expand bilateral cooperation in the areas of trade, agriculture and education."

Commenting on his trip, Zelenskyy said he is preparing for "an important meeting with President Ramaphosa and representatives of political, civic and student communities in South Africa."

"It's important to bring a just peace closer," he said. "We are working to ensure that the G20 countries are actively engaged in diplomatic efforts."

Zelenskyy's visit to South Africa is the first by a Ukrainian president. Ramaphosa and Zelenskyy have met several times including in Kyiv in 2023 as part of a mediation attempt by African leaders.





