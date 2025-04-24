EU FOREIGN CHIEF CALLS RUSSIAS RECENT ATTACK ON UKRAINE MOCKERY OF PEACE EFFORTS

The EU foreign policy chief on Thursday condemned Russia's latest attack on Ukraine, calling it a "mockery" of peace.

The assault came amid ongoing diplomatic efforts for potential peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

"While claiming to seek peace, Russia launched a deadly airstrike on Kyiv. This isn't a pursuit of peace, it's a mockery of it," Kaja Kallas said on X.

"The real obstacle is not Ukraine but Russia, whose war aims have not changed," she added.

At least two people were killed and 54 injured early Thursday in Russian strikes targeting Ukraine's capital, according to Ukrainian officials.

Several districts across Kyiv were affected, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.

The attack came a day after US President Donald Trump criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for saying he would not recognize Russian control of Crimea.

"It's inflammatory statements like Zelenskyy's that makes it so difficult to settle this War. He has nothing to boast about! The situation for Ukraine is dire-He can have Peace or, he can fight for another three years before losing the whole Country," he posted on his social network Truth Social.

Crimea was illegally annexed by Russia in 2014, in a move some call a precursor to the current war, which began in 2022. The European Union, the UN General Assembly, Türkiye, many other countries, plus the US to date have refused to recognize Russia's move.