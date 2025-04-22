Pope Francis' funeral to take place on April 26, Vatican confirms

People pay their respects in front of a portrait of Pope Francis (C) displayed inside Myeongdong Cathedral in Seoul on April 22, 2025, a day after his death. (AFP Photo)

Pope Francis' funeral will take place on Saturday, April 26, the Vatican confirmed on Tuesday.

The Vatican said the pope's funeral will be held at 10 a.m. local time (0800GMT).

The decision comes at cardinals meeting early Tuesday, while the conclave to elect a new pope will begin from May 5.

Pope Francis was admitted to a hospital in Rome in February with bronchitis, which developed into bilateral pneumonia. He was discharged after 38 days to continue his recovery in his Vatican residence.

He died on Monday at the age of 88.