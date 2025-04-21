Volunteers guard frog crossing in St. Petersburg

Volunteers mobilized near St. Petersburg, Russia, to protect frogs from being run over on asphalt roads as they migrate to their breeding grounds.

In a nature park north of the city, volunteers take shifts day and night to carry frogs safely across a road that lies on their migration route. Wearing gloves, they manually help the frogs reach a nearby pond, preventing them from being crushed by cars.

This initiative has been ongoing since 2016, with 700 volunteers participating annually. The frog migration starts in mid-April and lasts at least two months. So far, volunteers have helped about 17,000 frogs cross the road safely.

The frogs head to the pond in April to lay eggs and return to the forest in May, requiring continuous support from volunteers throughout the two-month period.