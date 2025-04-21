European leaders mourn Pope Francis after death at age 88

Cathedral staff set up an image of Pope Francis inside The Metropolitan Cathedral of the Most Precious Blood, informally known as Westminster Cathedral, in central London on April 21, 2025, following the news of his death. (AFP)

European leaders on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the death of Pope Francis, remembering him as a symbol of compassion, social justice, and moral leadership whose voice resonated far beyond the Catholic Church.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on X that the late pontiff inspired millions with "his humility and love so pure for the less fortunate," adding that his legacy would continue to guide efforts for a "more just, peaceful and compassionate world."

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, who had met with Pope Francis recently in Rome, said she was deeply saddened by his passing.

"I thanked Pope Francis for his strong leadership in protecting the most vulnerable & defending human dignity," Kallas posted. "I extend my condolences to all Catholics in the world."

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola called Pope Francis "the People's Pope," saying his "contagious smile captured millions of hearts" and that he would be remembered for his "hope for peace, compassion for equality and social justice."

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte also offered condolences "to the Catholic community and all who were moved by his humanity," describing Pope Francis' "dedication to peace and compassion" as an inspiration to millions.

French President Emmanuel Macron extended condolences to Catholics around the world, praising the pope's humility and dedication to the most fragile during "these times of war."

"From Buenos Aires to Rome, Pope Francis wanted the Church to bring joy and hope to the poorest," Macron wrote on X. "May that hope rise again, endlessly, beyond him."

The Eiffel Tower will also go dark this night for an official mourning for the death of Pope Francis.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he joins "millions around the world in grieving the death of His Holiness Pope Francis," noting the Pope's courageous leadership through "a complex and challenging time for the world and the Church."

"Pope Francis was a pope for the poor, the downtrodden and the forgotten," Starmer said.

In tribute, the UK government announced that flags would be flown at half-mast on government buildings until 8 pm (1900GMT) on Tuesday.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the Catholic Church and the world had lost "a defender of the weak, a reconciler and a warm-hearted person."

"I deeply valued his clear-sighted view on the challenges that concern us all. My sympathy goes out to believers around the world," he said.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni described Pope Francis as "a great man and a great pastor," paying tribute to his friendship, guidance, and resilience during times of suffering.

"His teachings never failed, even in the moments of trial and pain," Meloni said. "We will walk the path he showed us, seeking peace and building a fairer and more just society."

Polish President Donald Tusk described him as a "good, warm, and sensitive man."

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez highlighted Pope Francis' commitment to peace, social justice, and the most vulnerable, while the German chancellor-designate, Friedrich Merz, described him as a man "guided by humility and faith in God's mercy."

The Spanish government has declared three days of official mourning for the death of Pope Francis.

"We are saddened by the death of a great Pope and a good person," Felix Bolanos, Spanish justice minister, said in a statement to the press.

Bolanos noted that they have declared three days of official mourning across the country.

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof said Pope Francis was "a man of the people," who lived a sober life and became a role model for many, regardless of faith.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock emphasized the pope's courage in addressing social and political issues, describing him as a leader who "challenged his church" and whose message was "for the here and now."

Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani echoed the sentiment, calling Francis "a great pontiff" and "a friend of Italy," noting his care for creation, mercy, and fraternity.

*World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also expressed his condolences, describing the Pope as "a humble yet powerful voice of wisdom and humanity."

"Our troubled world needs more leaders like His Holiness-to champion peace and put the poorest and most vulnerable first," he said.

The leader of the Catholic Church was born in Buenos Aires on Dec. 17, 1936, to Italian immigrant parents.

He studied in Argentina and later in Germany before being ordained as a Jesuit priest in 1969.

Over a decade into his papacy, Pope Francis remained a figure of admiration and controversy.

He sought to reform the Vatican's bureaucracy, tackle corruption, and address some of the church's most pressing challenges.

While he was hailed for his humility and commitment to social justice, his leadership also drew sharp resistance from conservatives within the church and beyond.

The pope was admitted to a hospital in Rome in February with bronchitis, which developed into bilateral pneumonia. He was discharged after 38 days to continue his recovery in his Vatican residence.



















