German police arrest 5 students during protest against Israeli attacks on Gaza

German police on Wednesday arrested five students who participated in a protest at Humboldt University in Berlin against Israel's ongoing assault on Palestinians in Gaza, which has resulted in the deaths of over 51,000 people over the past 18 months.

A group of students entered the building housing the Emil Fischer Lecture Hall at Humboldt University and protested against Israel's attacks on Gaza and the Berlin state government's plans to deport four pro-Palestinian supporters.

From the building's windows, the students hung banners reading that "You are complicit in genocide," "There is only one state, Palestine 48," and "Intifada until victory."

Outside the building, around 20 people also staged a demonstration. Protesters there chanted slogans such as "Freedom for Palestine," "Boycott Israel," "No borders, no deportations," "Germany is a fascist country," and "Resistance is an international right," showing support for the students inside.

The university administration requested the removal of the demonstrators, who were estimated to number between 40 and 60.

Police, who had taken extensive security measures, intervened with the protesters in front of the building and arrested at least five people.