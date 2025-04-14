EU sanctions 7 Iranian officials, 2 entities over detention of foreign nationals

The EU Foreign Affairs Council on Monday imposed sanctions on seven Iranian individuals and two entities over the arbitrary detention of foreign nationals, the European Council confirmed to Anadolu.

The sanctions target two prosecutors, three judges, and heads of Evin Prison and the Fars Prisons Protection and Intelligence Department. All are accused of playing key roles in the detention of EU citizens and dual nationals, according to a list seen by Anadolu.

Shiraz Central Prison and the 1st Branch of the Revolutionary Court of Shiraz were the two entities named in the sanctions.

The measures include an asset freeze within the EU and a ban on entry into EU territory.

At least 20 Western nationals are reportedly being held in Iran.

In January, the European Parliament condemned Iran's "hostage diplomacy," under which foreign and dual nationals are detained to exert political leverage.

The latest sanctions follow the recent meeting between Iran and the US in Oman, marking the highest-level nuclear talks between the two sides since 2018.

The White House described the meeting as "very positive and constructive" and said discussions would continue next Saturday.