Finland bans property sales to non-resident Russians over national security concerns

Finland's parliament on Friday unanimously approved a law banning property sales to non-resident Russian citizens, in a move aimed at bolstering national security, local media reported.

According to Finland's public broadcaster YLE, the law will not impact Russian nationals who are permanent residents in Finland, though they will still be required to seek official permission before purchasing property.

While widely seen as a ban targeting Russians, the legislation extends beyond individual nationality, applying to foreign nationals and companies deemed by the European Union to be conducting wars of aggression or posing a security threat to Finland.

"This decision sends a clear message — we will not allow Finland to be undermined," said Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen, praising the cross-party support behind the bill. "I consider it very important and I was very pleased that Parliament so comprehensively supported this proposal, which aims to strengthen national security."

Hakkanen added that his ministry is currently drafting a policy that will define which countries may be considered hostile or engaged in aggressive actions that could pose a risk to Finland's sovereignty or infrastructure.