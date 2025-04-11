Pro-Ukraine defence ministers meet in Brussels as UK offers more aid

Defence ministers from the so-called Ukraine Contact Group, once led by the United States, meet in Brussels on Friday, where Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov is expected to give them an update on the front.



Umerov is also expected to outline what defence equipment his armed forces currently need most urgently.



Early on Friday, the UK Ministry of Defence announced a £450 million ($584 million) "surge" of military support to Ukraine, as the United Kingdom and Germany replace the US as hosts of a meeting of 50 nations, as reported by PA Media.



The military support package will be delivered by British and Ukrainian suppliers to help boost Ukraine's armed forces as they continue to defend against Russian attack, PA reported.



The package includes £350 million from the United Kingdom, with further funding being provided by Norway, via the UK-led International Fund for Ukraine, the agency said.



Military sources recently warned that Ukraine could face significant military difficulties by the end of the summer if partners do not commit to further military aid.



The meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels will be chaired by German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius and his British counterpart John Healey. The two politicians are stepping in for former US defence secretary Lloyd Austin, who had initiated and led the so-called Ramstein Group, comprising around 50 countries, until the change of government in Washington.



The new US administration under President Donald Trump has decided not to continue this role. Instead, it aims to push Kiev and Moscow towards reaching a ceasefire agreement as quickly as possible. Other countries fear that such an agreement could come at Ukraine's expense.



Ukraine has been defending itself from a full-scale Russian attack for more than three years, with the help of Western aid.



