NATO partners form ‘electromagnetic warfare’ coalition to support Ukraine

Several NATO partners have formed a coalition to support Ukraine in "electromagnetic warfare" capabilities, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced on Friday.

Speaking to reporters in Brussels before a Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting, Pistorius announced that Germany and its allies would boost their support to Ukraine in response to ongoing Russian attacks.

"As you know, we are helping Ukraine develop military capabilities not only for the present but also for the postwar period," Pistorius said.

He noted that allies and partners have already formed eight capability coalitions to support Ukraine in various areas, including artillery, armored vehicles, and missile defense.

"Germany has now formed a ninth coalition, with 10 partners joining to date. This coalition focuses on electromagnetic warfare-an increasingly important field that encompasses securing our own communications, conducting reconnaissance, disrupting enemy communications, and defending against drones," he said.

Representatives from approximately 40 countries-mostly NATO allies-are gathering at alliance headquarters on Friday for the 27th Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting. The UK and Germany are co-chairing the meeting for the first time since the US administration transferred leadership of this format to European allies.

Pistorius said US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth would join the meeting through videoconference, while a separate US delegation would attend in person.





