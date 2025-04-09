ITALYS MOUNT ETNA VOLCANO SPEWS OUT ASH, LAVA AGAIN

Southern Italy's Mount Etna volcano once again spewed out ash and lava.

Volcanic activity at the southeastern crater of Mount Etna, at 3,357 meters (11,014 feet) in height, continued from Monday night to early Tuesday, local sources told Anadolu.

The Italian National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology confirmed the activity.

Due to ash clouds, the institute issued a red code warning for airplanes passing through the region, but later it was lifted.

Mount Etna is one of the world's most active volcanoes, with an almost constant state of activity. The last time it erupted significantly was just last November.