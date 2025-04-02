Norway 'strongly' condemns killing of humanitarian workers in Gaza

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide "strongly" condemned the killing of 15 humanitarian workers in Gaza on Wednesday, describing the incident as "very serious" and urging an investigation to hold those responsible accountable.

"The reports that up to up to fifteen humanitarian workers from the Palestinian Red Crescent, the Palestinian Civil Defence and the UN have been killed and found buried in the sand in Gaza are alarming," Eide said in a statement.

He stressed that "targeted attacks on humanitarian workers are strictly prohibited under international humanitarian law," and reiterated Norway's firm condemnation of such actions.

"It is crucial that those who risk their lives to save lives and provide humanitarian assistance in war and conflict are protected," he added.

"These incidents are very serious. They must be investigated, and those responsible must be held to account," he said. "We extend our deepest condolences and express our clear support to the bereaved and the organisations affected."

Despite a demand for "answers and justice" from UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths, no information has yet been provided by Israel, his office said on Tuesday.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society announced Sunday the shocking discovery of 14 bodies following the Israeli attack. The victims included eight Red Crescent workers, five Civil Defense personnel, and a UN agency staff member.

It came days after the Palestinian Civil Defense said it had recovered the body of a team member killed by Israeli forces, bringing the total number of deaths from the attack to 15.

More than 50,400 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in Gaza since the war began.