France takes helm of UN Security Council

France on Tuesday is taking over the presidency of the UN Security Council for the month of April, its Foreign Ministry announced.

A ministry statement stressed France's commitment to collaborate with its partners to ensure the council's ability to respond to ongoing challenges and conflicts.

"In the face of today's challenges, the guiding principle of our Presidency will be to ensure that multilateral dialogue prevails over the balance of power," it said.

It affirmed that France's efforts would be primarily focused on obtaining a "just and lasting" peace in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

A ministerial meeting will be held at the end of the month to address the situation in the Middle East, it added.

France will also pay "particular attention" to the situation around Africa's Great Lakes as well as the countries of Sudan and South Sudan and the Caribbean nation of Haiti.

"France's presidency will also take the initiative to hold meetings focused on peacekeeping operations and the protection of humanitarian workers-two key commitments to support those who provide aid to vulnerable populations on the ground," the statement added.

It also affirmed that France would continue advocating reforms to the council to enhance its representativeness for "effective" multilateralism.

"Throughout its presidency, France's sole guiding principle will be its attachment to multilateralism, the UN system, and respect for international law in the maintenance of international peace and security," it added.

France takes over the Security Council presidency from Denmark and will hand it over to Greece in May.