Finland plans to quit landmine treaty: President

Finland is planning to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention that banned landmines, the country's president announced on Tuesday.

Declaring that the government, in the face of the country's security environment, today took two major decisions, Alexander Stubb said: "First, Finland will raise its defense expenditure to 3% of GDP by 2029," on X.

Also, in line with a thorough assessment by the relevant ministries and the Finnish Defense Forces, he added: "Finland will prepare for the withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention."

"Finland will always remain a responsible actor in the world, safeguarding its security and defense," Stubb added.

Finland's announcement came after four NATO states-Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland-signaled their intention to withdraw from the treaty amid the ongoing Russian war.

The 1997 convention, also known as the Ottawa Treaty, bans the acquisition, production, stockpiling, transfer and use of anti-personnel landmines.





