British premier urges ‘calm and collected’ response to US tariffs, not ‘knee-jerk’ reaction

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer urged a measured approach Tuesday to new US tariffs, stating that businesses need a "calm and collected response" rather than a "knee-jerk" reaction.

His comments come ahead of the tariffs that take effect Wednesday, with some UK sectors expected to be significantly affected.

Starmer was asked by Sky News whether his reluctance to enter a trade war meant he would not impose retaliatory tariffs on US imports.

"I'm not going to go ahead of myself. But I am talking to the sectors most impacted, and I think what they want most is a calm and collected response to this, not a knee-jerk response," he responded.

Despite criticism, Starmer rejected claims that he had been "played" by US President Donald Trump over the tariff decision.

Instead, he pointed to discussions on a future economic deal that could mitigate the effect.

"We are of course negotiating an economic deal which will, I hope … mitigate the tariffs," he said.

Pressed on if Trump had outmaneuvered him, Starmer defended the UK's relationship with the US.

"The US is our closest ally. Our defense, our security, our intelligence are bound up in a way that no two other countries are.

"So it's obviously in our national interest to have a close working relationship with the US, which we've had for decades, and I want to ensure we have for decades to come," he said.

Starmer revealed that discussions on an economic deal had progressed rapidly.

"Talks on an economic deal would normally take 'months or years' but 'in a matter of weeks we have got well advanced in those discussions," he said.

Confirming that the UK is likely to be affected by the new tariffs, Starmer said his government is working swiftly with affected sectors.

"We are obviously working with the sectors most impacted at pace on that. Nobody wants to see a trade war but I have to act in the national interests."

He added that "all options remain on the table" in response.

The tariffs have sparked concerns among UK industries, but Starmer's comments suggest his government is prioritizing negotiation versus immediate retaliation.