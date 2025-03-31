Fire destroys 17 cars at Tesla dealership near Rome

A drone view shows charred Tesla vehicles following a fire at a Tesla dealership that destroyed vehicles, in Rome, Italy, March 31, 2025. (REUTERS)

A major fire broke out overnight at a Tesla dealership on the outskirts of Rome, destroying 17 vehicles and prompting an investigation into possible arson, Italian news agency ANSA reported Monday.

Authorities confirmed that the flames were extinguished by the fire brigade, but not before causing extensive damage to the dealership.

Investigators have not ruled out foul play and are examining all potential causes, including arson. As part of their ongoing probe, authorities will analyze video surveillance footage from the dealership in an effort to identify any suspicious activity.

The incident comes at a challenging time for Tesla in Europe, where the company has seen a decline in sales. The downturn has been linked to controversy surrounding Tesla CEO Elon Musk's involvement in a cost-cutting taskforce formed under US President Donald Trump's administration.