Ukraine reports two dead, 35 injured in Russian attacks on Kharkiv

Russia killed at least two people and injured 35 others in drone strikes on Saturday evening against the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, authorities reported on Sunday.



There were five children among the injured, military governor Oleh Syniehubov said on Telegram. Several neighbourhoods were affected.



The Ukrainian General Staff reported that a military hospital, where soldiers wounded in the war are being treated, had also been hit.



It is a violation of international humanitarian law to attack such targets, it said.



There was also damage to a shopping centre, residential buildings and an office building, authorities said.



According to the Ukrainian air defence, there were a total of 111 attacks with unmanned aerial vehicles and dummy drones without explosives. The Ukrainian military said it shot down 65 drones in the north, south and east of the country, while 35 more were lost. There was damage in Sumy, Odessa and Donetsk regions, according to the military.



Meanwhile Ukraine revised the number of casualties from Saturday's Russian drone attacks on the city of Dnipro to 28 from the previously reported 24.



Four people also died. The city has organized a day of mourning on Sunday. Several seriously injured people are still in hospital.



Ukraine has been defending itself against the Russia's full-scale invasion for more than three years.



