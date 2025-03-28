BRITAINS KING CHARLES CANCELS ENGAGEMENTS AFTER SUFFERING SIDE EFFECTS FROM CANCER TREATMENT

Britain's King Charles III smiles at the crowd as he arrives for a visit to Banbridge Old Town Hall on day three of the royal visit to Northern Ireland, Friday March 21, 2025. (AP File Photo)

Britain's King Charles III was briefly hospitalized Thursday after experiencing temporary side effects from his cancer treatment and canceled his engagements, according to media reports citing Buckingham Palace.

The BBC said Charles later returned to Clarence House, where he was said to be continuing to work on state papers and making calls from his study.

He also cancelled a tour of Birmingham which was planned to take place on Friday, upon medical advice.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said that meetings with three ambassadors on Thursday were also affected.

"Tomorrow, he was due to undertake four public engagements in Birmingham and is greatly disappointed to be missing them on this occasion," added the palace's statement.

The palace did not provide further information over what his side effects were, said the BBC report.

Buckingham Palace first announced the king's cancer diagnosis in February 2024.

He returned to public-facing duties at the end of April while still undergoing weekly treatment.