'Now is not the time for lifting sanctions on Russia': UK premier

The British prime minister on Thursday stressed that now is not the time for lifting sanctions on Russia, arguing that the so-called "coalition of the willing" discussed how to increase pressure to support the US initiative.

Speaking to media after meeting European leaders in Paris, Keir Starmer said the coalition of the willing is "absolutely determined" to see peace through strength in Ukraine.

He said they had a "very constructive" meeting of the coalition of the willing, which is bigger than they have had before, 30 countries and NATO and the EU.

"There was absolute clarity (during talks) that Russia is trying to delay, is playing games," said Starmer, referring to statements from Russia that sanctions must be lifted before a ceasefire in the Black Sea begins.

Starmer expressed firm stance on more support for Ukraine to make sure it is in the strongest possible position, both now and in further negotiations.

"Now is not the time for lifting of sanctions, quite the contrary, what we discussed is how we can increase sanctions to support the US initiative, to bring Russia to the table through further pressure from this group of countries," he added.

During the meeting, the leaders also discussed to further the plans for reassuring the peace, the coalition of the willing and the military and operational plans, whether they are on the land, the air or the sea, said the prime minister.

"What came out most strongly from the meeting was so many countries standing as they've stood for over three years now, with Ukraine, standing in this crucial moment for as long as it takes."

Starmer co-hosted the third summit of the coalition together with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris following separate talks between the US, Russia and Ukraine in Saudi Arabia earlier this week.

'WE MUST GO FURTHER NOW TO SUPPORT THE PEACE PROCESS'



After his brief statement to the media, Starmer held a news conference where he reiterated that now is not the time for pulling back or weakening on sanctions.

"On the contrary, now is the time for increasing sanctions on Russia, to get them to the table, to these negotiations, to the hope of a ceasefire and a long and a lasting and secure ceasefire that preserves the security and sovereignty of Ukraine," he said.

Touching on a truce proposal waiting on the table, Starmer said the 30-day ceasefire plan is still unanswered, adding that it is over a week since Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to an infrastructure ceasefire, while strikes continue on energy infrastructure in cities across Ukraine.

Turning to the summit, the prime minister said the coalition agreed it "must go further now to support the peace process, support Ukraine and increase the pressure on Russia."

For this, Starmer mentioned the importance of stepping up the military pressure, announcing that UK Defense Secretary John Healey will chair the next Ukraine defense contact group on April 11.

"I would describe the mood as a group of countries coming together, more resolute today and stronger and broader than they've been in the weeks," he said.

Asked about the US President Donald Trump and ceasefire talks, Starmer said he thinks Trump "absolutely, clearly" wants a lasting peace in Ukraine.

However, he added, there is a question needs to be answered that "if there's a deal this time, why will it hold in the way that the deals in the past have not held?"

"What we need to make sure is it's the last time that the deal is reached and not breached, and is held to so that that's why we're focusing on pushing forward and put pressure on Russia," he said.

"We are at the stage of turning the political momentum into operational plans, looking at the various options, and then going for the next piece of work with the chiefs of defense."

Starmer stressed that if the UK was to deploy in any scenario on a long term basis, the parliament should have a say in that.

Commenting on the new international grouping, Starmer said it was important for Ukraine but also for the defense and security of Europe. "But it's also important for the United Kingdom, because history tells us that conflict and insecurity in Europe will wash up on our shores," he added.

Asked about US tariffs, the prime minister said "tariffs are very concerning, there's no doubt about that," adding he is clear that the industry does not want a trade war.

"I think that rather than jumping into a trade war, it is better pragmatically to come to an agreed way forward on this," he said.