German museum director gives birth to 10th child - at age of 66

At 66, German museum director Alexandra Hildebrandt has given birth to her 10th child. Hildebrandt, who heads the Checkpoint Charlie Museum in Berlin, confirmed to dpa on Tuesday that her son was delivered via caesarean section at the Charité hospital's Virchow Clinic.

A 66-year-old German museum director has given birth to her 10th child.



Alexandra Hildebrandt, the head of the private Checkpoint Charlie Museum in central Berlin, confirmed to dpa on Tuesday that her son was delivered by caesarean section at the Virchow Clinic of the Charité hospital.



The baby was reportedly born last Wednesday, with Hildebrandt praising the Charité staff for their work.



Hildebrandt told the Bild newspaper that she has had eight children, including twins, since turning 53. She also has two grown-up children.



Eight of her children were born via caesarean section, she said.



Hildebrandt spoke in favour of having a large family and said she wanted to encourage people to have more children.



The 66-year-old said she did not use reproductive technologies to conceive the child.



"I eat very healthily, swim regularly for an hour, walk for two hours, don't smoke or drink and have never used contraceptives," she told Bild.



Charité doctor Wolfgang Henrich said Hildebrandt is the oldest pregnant woman he has cared for, having performed all eight of her caesarean sections.



"It was a largely uncomplicated pregnancy," the doctor said of her latest child.



Henrich, who has worked as a gynaecologist since 1990, said that it was a miracle that the procedure went so well.



Fertility generally declines rapidly for women above the age of 40.



The likelihood of giving birth to a healthy child through natural conception as a 40-year-old is in the single-digit percentage range, even in good health, Henrich said.



According to Henrich, the risk of premature birth, cardiovascular problems, high blood pressure and adhesions in the abdomen increases with age, especially if the mother has already had several caesarean sections.



The doctor said he has treated around a dozen pregnant women over the age of 50 during his career.













