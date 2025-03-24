Ukraine’s national railway company reports ‘large-scale’ cyberattack

Ukraine's national railway company Ukrzaliznytsia on Monday said that its online services were subject to a "large-scale" cyberattack.

A statement by the state-owned company said on Telegram that efforts to restore all systems have been continuing since Sunday.

Indicating that company specialists are closely cooperating with the Ukrainian security service's cyber department, the statement said the attack failed in its aim to hinder train traffic.

Since Ukrzaliznytsia previously faced cyberattacks by the enemy, the company implemented backup protocols, it said.

It further said that the recent attack by "the enemy," which Ukrainian authorities regularly use while referring to Russia, was "very systemic, non-trivial and multi-level."

It went on to say online ticket sales remain unavailable, adding that the company is working offline.

On Sunday, Ukrzaliznytsia reported that a "technical failure" put the company's online services out of order. Until now, the company had not clarified why the "technical failure" occurred.





