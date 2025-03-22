Czech president reaffirms support for Ukraine, signs strategic partnership declaration in Kyiv

Czech President Petr Pavel reaffirmed his country's unwavering support Saturday for Ukraine as he visited Kyiv, emphasizing continued military assistance, humanitarian aid, and long-term cooperation.

"I am proud of the Czech support for Ukraine," Pavel said in a statement on X, noting that his country has been supplying medical supplies, weapons, and mobile drone jammers, as well as assisting in the preservation of Ukraine's cultural heritage.

He met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and assured him that Czech support would persist despite global shifts.

"I have come to Ukraine to emphasize that, even at a time of dynamic change, Czech support remains, will continue, and that we intend to contribute to the country's post-war reconstruction," Pavel stated.

The two leaders signed a declaration on strategic partnership, in which the Czech Republic pledged to deepen cooperation and support Ukraine's path toward the EU.

Pavel has been a strong advocate of Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale "special military operation," pushing for increased European military aid and advocating for Kyiv's integration into Euro-Atlantic structures.









