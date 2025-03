Talking about European security without Türkiye, Russia 'not realistic': Hungarian foreign minister

It is not realistic to talk about Europe's security architecture without including Türkiye and Russia, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Friday in the Turkish capital Ankara.

"We expect Brussels' pro-war policies not to hinder (Russia-US) peace negotiations" to end the Russia-Ukraine war, Szijjarto said at a joint news conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

Szijjarto is on a working visit to Türkiye on Friday.