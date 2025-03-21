Fire at electrical substation forces closure of UK’s Heathrow Airport

The UK's Heathrow Airport announced early Friday that it has been forced to close following a fire at an electrical substation supplying power to the facility.

"To maintain the safety of our passengers and colleagues, Heathrow will be closed until 23h59 on 21 March," the airport said in a post on X.

Passengers have been advised not to travel to the airport and to contact their airlines for further information.

"We apologize for the inconvenience," the statement added.

Heathrow is one of the world's busiest airports, handling millions of passengers annually. The closure is expected to disrupt flights and travel plans significantly.