Türkiye calls on PKK to announce disbandment date

Ministry of National Defense (MSB) sources reported that following the call made by PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan, the terrorist organization should announce the date of the congress where they will decide to disband, lay down arms unconditionally, and give up their weapons.

In a press briefing, ministry officials responded to questions from journalists. They stated, "The terrorist organization must announce the date of the congress where it will decide to disband its activities and give up its weapons unconditionally."

Regarding the situation in Syria, the ministry highlighted ongoing cooperation with Syria in military, economic, political, humanitarian, and industrial areas, aiming for the country's reconstruction and development. It also noted that Turkish officials are ready to support Syria in ensuring its people's welfare, stability, and security. Discussions were ongoing regarding the new Syrian government's agreement with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and its expectations on the ground.

Regarding the European security architecture, the Ministry sources stressed that Türkiye's place in Europe's security framework would be determined according to national rights and interests, rather than Europe's expectations. Türkiye's geostrategic position and its growing defense industry make it an integral part of European security.

On the UK security chiefs' meeting, it was mentioned that Türkiye's participation in the Ukraine Security Symposium was focused on discussing future contributions and the necessity of a ceasefire before considering a peacekeeping mission.

Regarding F-35, CAATSA, F-16, and Eurofighter topics, the ministry confirmed that Türkiye had been removed from the F-35 program due to CAATSA sanctions imposed after Türkiye's purchase of the S-400 system. The ministry stated that Türkiye opposes sanctions between allies and would reconsider the F-35 procurement if the sanctions are lifted. Work on F-16 Block 70 and Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft procurement was also ongoing.

In the past week, 21 terrorists were neutralized in ongoing operations in Iraq and northern Syria. Since January 1, 523 terrorists have been neutralized.

Regarding border security, 70 individuals, including 3 affiliated with terrorist organizations, were arrested in the last week, bringing the total number of arrests for illegal border crossings to 1,086 since the beginning of the year.

Concerning the situation in Gaza, the Ministry's spokesperson, Rear Admiral Zeki Aktürk, condemned Israel's renewed attacks on Gaza, emphasizing that Israel's actions violated international law and humanitarian values, further destabilizing regional and global security.